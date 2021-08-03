 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Neuronetics Shares Plunge

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.64% to 35,059.40 while the NASDAQ rose 0.34% to 14,731.57. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.65% to 4,415.65.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,004,590 cases with around 613,220 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,695,950 cases and 424,770 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,938,350 COVID-19 cases with 556,830 deaths. In total, there were at least 198,392,550 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,225,600 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed 1.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD), up 8% and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) up 8%.

In trading on Tuesday, communication services shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Alibaba reported quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.24 per share. The company’s adjusted net revenue came in at $31.86 billion, versus analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Alibaba also added $5 billion to its buyback program.

 

Equities Trading UP

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares shot up 52% to $6.60 after a Form 4 filing from the company showed 10% shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures purchased 237,500 shares of Wilhelmina.

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) got a boost, shooting 29% to $37.64. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) announced a $3.2 billion buyout for Translate Bio.
Sanofi will pay $38 in cash for each of Translate Bio's shares, a 30% premium to Monday's closing price of $29.15.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares were also up, gaining 30% to $45.22 after the company announced that the it has received approval for a Clinical Trial Application from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority to enable the advancement of two STARR mRNA vaccine candidates into the clinic.

Equities Trading DOWN

ABVC Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) shares tumbled 50% to $3.10 after the company reported the pricing of $6.875 million firm commitment offering.

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) were down 39% to $7.91 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak sales forecast for the third quarter.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) was down, falling 39% to $0.8107. ECMOHO priced 10 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $0.90 per ADS to raise $9 million in a secondary offering. Each ADS represents four shares.

 

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $70.54, while gold traded down 0.5% to $1,813.20.

Silver traded up 0.1% Tuesday to $25.595 while copper fell 1.2% to $4.3815.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.20%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.16% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.09%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.34%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.72% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.02%.

Producer prices in the Eurozone increased 1.4% in June. Spanish number of people registered as unemployed declined by 197,841 to 3.42 million in July

Economics

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index surged 15.5% year-over-year during the first four weeks of July.

US factory orders rose 1.5% for June.

