Parsons Corp Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, August 04, Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Parsons Corp EPS is expected to be around $0.51, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $984.97 million. In the same quarter last year, Parsons Corp announced EPS of $0.49 on revenue of $979.46 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4.08% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 0.56% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.34 0.33 0.29 EPS Actual 0.34 0.51 0.57 0.49 Revenue Estimate 902.68 M 1.04 B 1.02 B 990.42 M Revenue Actual 874.70 M 964.26 M 1.00 B 979.46 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Parsons Corp are up 6.19%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Parsons Corp is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.