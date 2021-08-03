Sealed Air: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.95% year over year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $1,329,000,000 rose by 15.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,280,000,000.

Outlook

Sealed Air raised FY21 EPS guidance from $3.40-$3.55 to $3.45-$3.60 and sales forecast from $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion to $5.4 billion-$5.5 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zo8swcoh

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $59.70

52-week low: $34.59

Price action over last quarter: down 1.07%

Company Profile

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food care includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Product care includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.