Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 138.66% over the past year to ($1.67), which beat the estimate of ($1.84).
Revenue of $40,659,000 decreased by 80.84% year over year, which missed the estimate of $42,270,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Esperion Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o2zzweju
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $41.48
52-week low: $14.76
Price action over last quarter: down 25.09%
Company Overview
Esperion Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It specializes in developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm has Business of researching, developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with the elevated LDL-C operating segment.
