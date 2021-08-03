Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 138.66% over the past year to ($1.67), which beat the estimate of ($1.84).

Revenue of $40,659,000 decreased by 80.84% year over year, which missed the estimate of $42,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Esperion Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o2zzweju

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $41.48

52-week low: $14.76

Price action over last quarter: down 25.09%

Company Overview

Esperion Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It specializes in developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm has Business of researching, developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with the elevated LDL-C operating segment.