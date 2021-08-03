Avanos Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 61.54% year over year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $186,400,000 up by 13.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $180,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/939/42123

Price Action

52-week high: $53.61

52-week low: $29.68

Price action over last quarter: down 2.06%

Company Overview

Avanos Medical Inc is a United States-based company that develops and sells medical devices and related services globally. The firm operates in one segment, medical devices, which primarily sells products related to pain management, IV Therapy, and respiratory and digestive health. The company divides its Medical Devices segment into two franchises: Pain Management and Chronic Care. Pain Management provides non-opioid products for acute and interventional pain, including cold and compression therapy. Chronic Care aims at addressing digestive and respiratory issues with feeding tubes and catheters. Avanos generates most of its revenue from its Chronic Care franchise and in North America.