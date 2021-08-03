Glatfelter: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 18.18% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $244,911,000 up by 13.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $242,000,000.

Outlook

Glatfelter hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Glatfelter hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ek648v85

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $19.48

52-week low: $12.91

Price action over last quarter: down 1.57%

Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation manufactures and sells a variety of paper and fiber products. The company operates through two segments: Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The Composite Fibers segment produces materials used in coffee and tea filtration, wallcovering, consumer product, and fiber-based applications for commercial and industrial use. The Airlaid Materials segment produces materials used in feminine hygiene, specialty wipes, tabletop, home care, and other consumables. The majority of the company's manufacturing facilities are located in North America and Europe, and it has sales and distribution offices in Russia, Italy, China, and the United States. Products are sold worldwide, with most of its revenue coming from Europe, the United States, and Canada.