Recap: Leidos Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.94% year over year to $1.52, which missed the estimate of $1.58.

Revenue of $3,448,000,000 higher by 18.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,380,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.35 and $6.65.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $13,700,000,000 and $14,100,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ldos/mediaframe/45500/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $113.75

52-week low: $79.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.28%

Company Description

Leidos Holdings Inc is engaged in scientific, engineering, system integration, technical services, and solutions to various government entities and highly regulated industries, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and the British Ministry of Defense. Areas of focus include intelligence and surveillance, cybersecurity, complex logistics, energy, and health.