 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Leidos Holdings Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.94% year over year to $1.52, which missed the estimate of $1.58.

Revenue of $3,448,000,000 higher by 18.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,380,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.35 and $6.65.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $13,700,000,000 and $14,100,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ldos/mediaframe/45500/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $113.75

52-week low: $79.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.28%

Company Description

Leidos Holdings Inc is engaged in scientific, engineering, system integration, technical services, and solutions to various government entities and highly regulated industries, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and the British Ministry of Defense. Areas of focus include intelligence and surveillance, cybersecurity, complex logistics, energy, and health.

 

Related Articles (LDOS)

A Look Into Leidos Holdings Price Over Earnings
These Companies Have Seen Large Returns From 2020 Government Investment
NASA-Approved Technologies Essential to Creating Cooler, Lighter and Safer Batteries for EV, Aeronautics and Smart Device Technologies
Leidos Bags $2.5B NASA Contract
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Leidos Holdings
Leidos Bags $950M Multiyear Air Force's ISR Contract
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com