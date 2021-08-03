 Skip to main content

IAA: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 155.56% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $445,100,000 up by 49.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $411,460,000.

Guidance

IAA expects organic sales growth of 20-24% year ove year.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.iaai.com%2F&eventid=3193089&sessionid=1&key=5A6462B86BC545C7D5F4CAA19C5F0EB8&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $66.85

Company's 52-week low was at $41.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.11%

Company Description

IAA Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. It facilitates the selling and purchasing of vehicles from a variety of resources, including insurance carriers, used-vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet lease companies, dealerships and more. The Company operates in two reportable segments: United States and International out of which the United States derives majority revenue.

 

