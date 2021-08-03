Houlihan Lokey: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 112.50% year over year to $1.19, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $372,722,000 up by 76.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $368,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Houlihan Lokey hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Houlihan Lokey hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hli/mediaframe/46080/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $91.02

Company's 52-week low was at $54.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.84%

Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.