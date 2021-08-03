 Skip to main content

Recap: Louisiana-Pacific Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1002.33% year over year to $4.74, which beat the estimate of $4.18.

Revenue of $1,325,000,000 rose by 141.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,170,000,000.

Outlook

Louisiana-Pacific sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $530 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s8imytj8

Price Action

52-week high: $76.35

Company's 52-week low was at $27.01

Price action over last quarter: down 22.59%

Company Overview

Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer, while offering engineered wood siding and engineered wood products used in home construction. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.

 

