Universal Technical: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 126.32% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $83,768,000 rose by 53.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Universal Technical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Universal Technical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.uti.edu/index.php?s=19#future:2021:7

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.31

Company's 52-week low was at $4.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.55%

Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's operating segment includes Postsecondary education and Others. It generates maximum revenue from Postsecondary education.