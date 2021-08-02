Recap: DZS Q2 Earnings

Shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 133.33% over the past year to ($0.03), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $82,700,000 up by 17.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $78,590,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $85,000,000 and $90,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.48

52-week low: $8.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.30%

Company Overview

DZS Inc is a broad-based network access solutions provider. It designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises. The firm provides solutions in five major product areas: broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, passive optical LAN and software-defined networks. It also offers customer premise equipment, network management, cabinets, and channel bank. Its primary geographic markets are the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Korea, and Other Asia Pacific.