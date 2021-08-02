Recap: Mosaic Q2 Earnings

Shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 963.64% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $2,801,000,000 higher by 36.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,820,000,000.

Outlook

Mosaic hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Mosaic hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $38.23

52-week low: $13.22

Price action over last quarter: down 11.30%

Company Profile

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is a leading producer of primary crop nutrients phosphate and potash. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Louisiana, Brazil and Peru, and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil.