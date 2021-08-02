Recap: Intevac Q2 Earnings

Shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 516.67% year over year to ($0.25), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $13,813,000 declined by 52.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,750,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Intevac hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/intevac20210802/en

Technicals

52-week high: $8.46

Company's 52-week low was at $4.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.84%

Company Profile

Intevac Inc is active in the electronic components industry. It provides vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The company designs manufacture, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives. The company is mainly comprised of two segments; Thin-film equipment and Photonics. Most of its revenue is generated from the Thin-film equipment segment, which deals with the manufacture of complex capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks.