Recap: Univar Solns Q2 Earnings

Shares of Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 72.73% year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $2,394,000,000 higher by 19.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,250,000,000.

Outlook

Univar Sees Q3 Adj. EBITDA $175M-$185M

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.00

52-week low: $15.70

Price action over last quarter: down 0.61%

Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc manufactures and sells a variety of specialty chemicals and chemical-based products. The company sells chemicals to a variety of end-users including customers in the coating and adhesives, agriculture, chemical manufacturing, food ingredients, cleaning and sanitization, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and mining industries. Univar also offers a range of services that include automated tank monitoring, chemical waste management, and specialty chemical blending. The company organizes itself into four segments based on geography: the United States; Canada; Europe and the Middle East and Africa; and the rest of the world. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.