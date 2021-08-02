Recap: TravelCenters Of America Q2 Earnings

Shares of TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 252.54% year over year to $2.08, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $1,834,000,000 higher by 85.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,750,000,000.

Outlook

TravelCenters Of America hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TravelCenters Of America hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $35.99

52-week low: $13.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.46%

Company Overview

TravelCenters Of America Inc is a US-based company which operates travel centers and standalone restaurants. It operated or franchised several travel centers, few standalone truck service facilities, and some standalone restaurants. The company's customers include trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists and casual diners. It generates revenue from fuel operations, non-fuel operations, rents, royalties and other fees from tenants and franchisees.