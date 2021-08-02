Recap: Intrepid Potash Q2 Earnings

Shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 885.71% over the past year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $67,888,000 higher by 46.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $54,490,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $39.19

52-week low: $0.83

Price action over last quarter: down 11.57%

Company Overview

Intrepid Potash Inc produces and sells potash and potash byproducts in three main product segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield solutions. The Potash segment produces and sells potash to the agricultural industry as a fertilizer input, the industrial market as a component of oil and gas drilling fluid, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. The Trio segment produces and sells specialty fertilizer that consists of potassium, sulfate, and magnesium, and is mined from langbeinite ore. The oilfield solutions segment offers water, high-speed potassium chloride mixing services, salt water disposal services, and trucking services. The vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States, which is also the location of the firm's production facilities.