Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 61.61% year over year to ($1.81), which missed the estimate of ($1.36).

Revenue of $86,975,000 higher by 40.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $85,030,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qkvrta2a

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $179.65

Company's 52-week low was at $72.83

Price action over last quarter: down 23.74%

Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercialize novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with the focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.