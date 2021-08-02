Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 61.61% year over year to ($1.81), which missed the estimate of ($1.36).
Revenue of $86,975,000 higher by 40.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $85,030,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 02, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qkvrta2a
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $179.65
Company's 52-week low was at $72.83
Price action over last quarter: down 23.74%
Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercialize novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with the focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
