Recap: Sanmina Q3 Earnings

Shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) decreased after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.12% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $1,658,000,000 rose by 0.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,730,000,000.

Guidance

Sanmina Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $0.93-$1.03 vs $0.97 Est., Sales $1.5B-$1.75B vs $1.78B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1085/42367

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $43.36

52-week low: $23.80

Price action over last quarter: down 5.26%

Company Profile

Sanmina Corp is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, and after-market services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace end markets. The company operates in two business segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions, which consists of printed circuit board assembly and represents a majority of the firm's revenue; and Components, Products, and Services, which includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The firm generates revenue primarily in the United States, China, and Mexico, but has a presence around the world.