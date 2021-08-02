Recap: Sanmina Q3 Earnings
Shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) decreased after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 15.12% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.91.
Revenue of $1,658,000,000 rose by 0.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,730,000,000.
Guidance
Sanmina Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $0.93-$1.03 vs $0.97 Est., Sales $1.5B-$1.75B vs $1.78B Est.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 02, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1085/42367
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $43.36
52-week low: $23.80
Price action over last quarter: down 5.26%
Company Profile
Sanmina Corp is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, and after-market services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace end markets. The company operates in two business segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions, which consists of printed circuit board assembly and represents a majority of the firm's revenue; and Components, Products, and Services, which includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The firm generates revenue primarily in the United States, China, and Mexico, but has a presence around the world.
