Return on Capital Employed Insights for Century Communities
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) earned $153.38 million, a 16.56% increase from the preceding quarter. Century Communities also posted a total of $1.04 billion in sales, a 3.37% increase since Q1. In Q1, Century Communities earned $131.59 million, and total sales reached $1.01 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Century Communities's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Century Communities posted an ROCE of 0.1%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Century Communities, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Analyst Predictions

Century Communities reported Q2 earnings per share at $3.47/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.84/share.

 

