A Preview Of Ingredion's Earnings

On Tuesday, August 03, Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Ingredion modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $1.70 billion. In the same quarter last year, Ingredion posted EPS of $1.12 on sales of $1.35 billion.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 38.39%. Revenue would be up 26.02% from the year-ago period. Ingredion's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.46 1.45 1.35 EPS Actual 1.85 1.75 1.77 1.12 Revenue Estimate 1.58 B 1.57 B 1.47 B 1.37 B Revenue Actual 1.61 B 1.59 B 1.50 B 1.35 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion were trading at $87.81 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ingredion is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.