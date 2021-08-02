Preview: Commercial Vehicle Group's Earnings

On Tuesday, August 03, Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Commercial Vehicle Group reporting earnings of $0.28 per share on revenue of $247.96 million. In the same quarter last year, Commercial Vehicle Group posted a loss of $0.24 per share on sales of $126.90 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 216.67%. Sales would be up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 -0.07 -0.41 EPS Actual 0.27 -0.05 0.21 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 216.87 M 183.90 M 164.73 M 124.73 M Revenue Actual 245.12 M 216.00 M 187.70 M 126.90 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group were trading at $9.14 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 290.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Commercial Vehicle Group is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.