 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why ON Semiconductor's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Share:

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings per share and sales results. The company also issued Q3 earnings per share and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

ON Semiconductor reported quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.49 and sales of $1.67 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.

The company also issued third-quarter earnings per share guidance in the range of $0.68 and $0.80 which is above the estimate of $0.51 and sales in the range of $1.66 billion and $1.76 billion which is above the estimate of $1.61 billion.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide.

ON Semiconductor's stock was trading about 9.6% higher at $42.81 per share on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.59 and a 52-week low of $19.75.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ON)

Recap: ON Semiconductor Q2 Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
5 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
Understanding ON Semiconductor's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com