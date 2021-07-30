EverQuote Earnings Preview

On Monday, August 02, EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting EverQuote will report a loss of $0.1 per share on revenue of $102.29 million. In the same quarter last year, EverQuote announced EPS of $0.1 on revenue of $78.30 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 0%. Sales would be up 30.64% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.15 -0.07 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.13 -0.10 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 101.42 M 91.79 M 85.17 M 78.94 M Revenue Actual 103.82 M 97.29 M 89.98 M 78.30 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote were trading at $30.7 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. EverQuote is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.