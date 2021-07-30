Earnings Preview: Univar

On Monday, August 02, Univar (NYSE:UNVR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Univar's EPS to be near $0.47 on sales of $2.25 billion. In the same quarter last year, Univar announced EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $2.01 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 42.42% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 12.0% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Univar's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.25 0.26 0.23 EPS Actual 0.43 0.27 0.34 0.33 Revenue Estimate 2.16 B 1.97 B 2.15 B 2.10 B Revenue Actual 2.15 B 2.04 B 2.01 B 2.01 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Univar is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.