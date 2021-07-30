Earnings Preview For Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, August 02. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Tower Semiconductor reporting earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $359.75 million. Tower Semiconductor reported a per-share profit of $0.22 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $310.09 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be up 50.0%. Revenue would be have grown 16.01% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.33 0.18 0.23 EPS Actual 0.31 0.34 0.18 0.22 Revenue Estimate 345.20 M 340.90 M 309.67 M 310.01 M Revenue Actual 347.21 M 345.21 M 310.21 M 310.09 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Tower Semiconductor are up 26.2%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tower Semiconductor is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.