Recap: Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings

Shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2.59% over the past year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $1.09.

Revenue of $18,946,000,000 up by 7.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Procter & Gamble sees FY22 sales up 2-4% year over year.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pg2/mediaframe/45615/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $146.92

52-week low: $121.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.57%

Company Overview

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $70 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 55% of the firm's consolidated total, with around one third coming from emerging markets.