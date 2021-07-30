Recap: Chevron Q2 Earnings

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 207.55% year over year to $1.71, which beat the estimate of $1.50.

Revenue of $37,597,000,000 up by 178.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,320,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Chevron hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1473339&tp_key=b271acc53b

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $113.11

Company's 52-week low was at $65.16

Price action over last quarter: down 0.52%

Company Overview

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. Chevron is the second- largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.1 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.3 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.9 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the U.S. and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2020 stood at 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.1 billion barrels of liquids and 29.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.