 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Chevron Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 207.55% year over year to $1.71, which beat the estimate of $1.50.

Revenue of $37,597,000,000 up by 178.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,320,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Chevron hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1473339&tp_key=b271acc53b

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $113.11

Company's 52-week low was at $65.16

Price action over last quarter: down 0.52%

Company Overview

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. Chevron is the second- largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.1 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.3 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.9 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the U.S. and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2020 stood at 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.1 billion barrels of liquids and 29.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

 

Related Articles (CVX)

7 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
Exxon Mobil Vs Chevron: A Technical Analysis
Understanding Chevron's Unusual Options Activity
Chevron Earnings Preview
Chevron's Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com