Mercer International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 346.15% over the past year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $401,832,000 up by 17.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $399,250,000.

Outlook

Mercer International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $18.14

52-week low: $5.77

Price action over last quarter: down 27.77%

Company Description

Mercer International Inc operates in the pulp business and its operations are in Germany and Western Canada. The company is a producer of market northern bleached softwood kraft, or NBSK, pulp in the world. It is managed based on the primary products it manufactures: Pulp and Wood products. Mercer derives most of its revenue from the Pulp products.