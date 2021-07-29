Recap: Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings

Shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) rose 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 710.71% year over year to $1.71, which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $504,678,000 rose by 78.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $400,740,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Deckers Outdoor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1903/42098

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $414.55

Company's 52-week low was at $192.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.13%

Company Overview

Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes most of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Most sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. Deckers sources its products from independent manufacturers primarily in Asia.