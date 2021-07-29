First Solar: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) decreased 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 97.44% year over year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.64.
Revenue of $629,180,000 declined by 2.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $617,220,000.
Guidance
First Solar hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.firstsolar.com%2F&eventid=3190345&sessionid=1&key=63944B274718CBD5FC40AD988D7930D4®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $112.50
52-week low: $58.34
Price action over last quarter: Up 7.11%
Company Overview
First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Ohio.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings