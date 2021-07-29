 Skip to main content

First Solar: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) decreased 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 97.44% year over year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $629,180,000 declined by 2.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $617,220,000.

Guidance

First Solar hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.firstsolar.com%2F&eventid=3190345&sessionid=1&key=63944B274718CBD5FC40AD988D7930D4&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $112.50

52-week low: $58.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.11%

Company Overview

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Ohio.

 

