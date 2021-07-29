Plantronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) decreased 3.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 81.82% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $432,432,000 higher by 19.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $419,800,000.

Outlook

Plantronics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.poly.com/news-events/event/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $43.37

52-week low: $30.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.70%

Company Description

Plantronics Inc designs and manufactures lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, and other communications endpoints. The firm's headsets are used for unified communications applications in contact centers, with mobile devices and Internet telephony, for gaming, and for other applications. Its products are shipped through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and other service providers. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and other regions.