USA Truck: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) rose 2.0% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 933.33% over the past year to $0.50, which missed the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $170,031,000 higher by 37.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $168,100,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.89

Company's 52-week low was at $8.04

Price action over last quarter: down 3.58%

Company Profile

USA Truck Inc provides transportation and logistics services. It reports two segments namely Trucking which consists of the company's truckload and freight service offerings and USAT Logistics which consist of the company's freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal service offerings. The company transports commodities throughout the United States and into and out of portions of Canada and Mexico. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Trucking segment.