Recap: Gilead Sciences Q2 Earnings

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) decreased 0.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 68.47% year over year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.73.

Revenue of $6,217,000,000 higher by 20.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,070,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.90 and $7.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $24,400,000,000 and $25,000,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/29gud5xf

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $75.04

52-week low: $56.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.50%

Company Profile

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni, and the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.