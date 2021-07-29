Recap: Twilio Q2 Earnings

Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) fell 3.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 222.22% over the past year to ($0.11), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $668,931,000 rose by 66.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $598,370,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Twilio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.twilio.com%2F&eventid=3193596&sessionid=1&key=CFF897EF2D6E09C330ED902BC49D4DE0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $457.30

Company's 52-week low was at $216.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.29%

Company Overview

Twilio is a communications-platform-as-a-service company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications via application programming interfaces and software development kits. The firm's Programmable Communications Cloud addresses several use cases, including Programmable Voice to make and receive phone calls, Programmable Messaging for SMS and MMS delivery, and Programmable Video, which allows developers to embed video functionality in mobile and web applications.