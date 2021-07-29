Recap: Power Integrations Q2 Earnings

Shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.76% over the past year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $180,110,000 higher by 68.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $174,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.power.com%2F&eventid=3196229&sessionid=1&key=989A6B5F414E082967AFC80C4261367F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $127.39

52-week low: $50.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.66%

Company Overview

Power Integrations Inc is a provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in mobile phones, computers, entertainment & networking equipment, appliances, industrial controls, and light-emitting diodes. The firm's portfolio of products includes power-conversion products, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, and switches. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China and Hong Kong, and the rest comes from Taiwan, Korea, Europe, Japan, the United States, and other countries across the world.