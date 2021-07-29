 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Yum Brands' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Share:

Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) is trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. 

Yum Brands reported second-quarter earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the estimate of 95 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.48 billion.

“Our strong second-quarter results, led by record unit development and 23% same-store sales growth are a testament to our iconic brands, world-class talent, and best-in-class franchisees. I’m proud that each of our divisions reported positive same-store sales growth on a 2-year basis, a step up from first-quarter trends," said David Gibbs, CEO of Yum Brands.

Yum Brands is a restaurant operator featuring a portfolio of brands including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

Price Action: Yum Brands is making a new 52-week high in trading today.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 5.25% at $129.05.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YUM)

Pizza Hut Parent Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Earnings, Solid Same-Store Sales Growth
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Yum Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
A Look Into Yum Brands Price Over Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: David Gibbs why it's movingEarnings News Restaurants Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com