CSI Compressco's Earnings: A Preview

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting CSI Compressco will report a loss of $0.32 per share on revenue of $72.82 million. In the same quarter last year, CSI Compressco reported EPS of $0.2 on revenue of $96.41 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 60.0%. Revenue would be down 24.47% on a year-over-year basis. CSI Compressco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.3 -0.31 -0.33 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.3 -0.49 -0.25 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 71.92 M 72.88 M 77.51 M 92.92 M Revenue Actual 65.71 M 71.12 M 79.16 M 96.41 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Shares of CSI Compressco were trading at $1.575 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 71.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CSI Compressco is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.