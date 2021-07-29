Church & Dwight Co's Earnings: A Preview

Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, July 30. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Church & Dwight Co reporting earnings of $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. In the same quarter last year, Church & Dwight Co reported earnings per share of $0.77 on sales of $1.19 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.09% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 5.53% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.52 0.67 0.63 EPS Actual 0.83 0.53 0.70 0.77 Revenue Estimate 1.20 B 1.26 B 1.19 B 1.15 B Revenue Actual 1.24 B 1.29 B 1.24 B 1.19 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight Co were trading at $86.3 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Church & Dwight Co is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.