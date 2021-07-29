Earnings Outlook For Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, July 30. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Booz Allen Hamilton reporting earnings of $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported a per-share profit of $0.93 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.96 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4.3% increase for the company. Sales would be up 2.76% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.93 0.92 0.86 EPS Actual 0.89 1.04 1.03 0.93 Revenue Estimate 2.00 B 2.00 B 1.97 B 1.97 B Revenue Actual 1.98 B 1.90 B 2.02 B 1.96 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton were trading at $89.92 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Booz Allen Hamilton is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.