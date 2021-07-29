 Skip to main content

Blueprint Medicines: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:42am   Comments
Shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.42% year over year to ($1.86), which were in line with the estimate of ($1.86).

Revenue of $27,295,000 rose by 227.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $19,010,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.blueprintmedicines.com%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2Fq2-2021-blueprint-medicines-corp-conference-call&eventid=3326877&sessionid=1&key=E58B61D8D770C126176F69B20E135EAA&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $125.61

Company's 52-week low was at $66.20

Price action over last quarter: down 13.92%

Company Overview

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients with diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. The company has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a rare genetic disease. Its drug candidates BLU-285, which targets KIT Exon 17 mutants and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinase mutants that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders. Its other drug candidate is BLU 554 FOR Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma, and BLU-667 for Ret Mutations, Fusions, and Predicted Resistant Mutants.

 

