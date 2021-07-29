 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Valero Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 138.40% over the past year to $0.48, which missed the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $27,748,000,000 rose by 166.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $22,570,000,000.

Guidance

Valero Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Valero Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investorvalero.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx#events

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $84.95

Company's 52-week low was at $35.44

Price action over last quarter: down 3.80%

Company Overview

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 14 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 14 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.7 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has capacity to produce 275 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.

 

Related Articles (VLO)

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Analyst Ratings For Valero Energy
Valero Energy's Debt Overview
Analyst Ratings For Valero Energy
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Valero Energy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com