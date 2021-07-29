Valero Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 138.40% over the past year to $0.48, which missed the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $27,748,000,000 rose by 166.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $22,570,000,000.

Guidance

Valero Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Valero Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investorvalero.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx#events

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $84.95

Company's 52-week low was at $35.44

Price action over last quarter: down 3.80%

Company Overview

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 14 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 14 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.7 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has capacity to produce 275 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.