Recap: argenx Q2 Earnings

Shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) decreased 4.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 162.86% over the past year to $1.98, which may not compared to the estimate of ($3.63).

Revenue of $312,243,000 higher by 8712.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $48,370,000.

Guidance

argenx hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.argenx.com%2F&eventid=3194181&sessionid=1&key=8799EAF0EC2B4C2364E0B00C07A25ACD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $382.15

52-week low: $212.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.45%

Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the business of developing a pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its product pipeline includes product candidates such as ARGX-111, ARGX-109, ARGX-115, ARGX-112, and others. The company operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and Luxembourg. It derives the majority of its revenues from Switzerland.