Recap: LKQ Q2 Earnings

Shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 113.21% over the past year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $3,435,000,000 rose by 30.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,080,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.55 and $3.75.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.lkqcorp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $51.93

Company's 52-week low was at $26.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.18%

Company Overview

LKQ is a leading global distributor of non-OEM automotive parts. Initially formed in 1998 as a consolidator of auto salvage operations in the United States, it has since greatly expanded its scope to include distribution of new mechanical and collision parts, specialty auto equipment, and remanufactured and recycled parts in both Europe and North America. It still maintains its auto salvage business and owns over 70 LKQ pick- your-part junkyards. Separate from the self-service business, LKQ purchases over 300,000 salvage automobiles annually that are used to extract parts for resale. Globally, LKQ maintains approximately 1,700 facilities.