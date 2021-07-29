 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Millicom Intl Cellular: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.04% year over year to ($0.98), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $1,089,000,000 up by 12.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,610,000,000.

Outlook

Millicom Intl Cellular hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Millicom Intl Cellular hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JpMouO_ERPe-SvQt0kFpww

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $46.18

Company's 52-week low was at $27.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.98%

Company Overview

Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less congested markets or in less developed countries in Latin America. Countries served include Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Colombia, and Costa Rica. It also operates in Africa but has been selling out of African markets over the past couple years. Increasingly, it offers a converged package that may include fixed-line phone, broadband, and pay television in conjunction with wireless services.

 

Related Articles (TIGO)

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Millicom To Incur $135M To Update Ericsson's Mobile Networks Partnership In Honduras, Paraguay, Bolivia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com