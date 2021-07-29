Millicom Intl Cellular: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.04% year over year to ($0.98), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $1,089,000,000 up by 12.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,610,000,000.

Outlook

Millicom Intl Cellular hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Millicom Intl Cellular hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JpMouO_ERPe-SvQt0kFpww

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $46.18

Company's 52-week low was at $27.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.98%

Company Overview

Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less congested markets or in less developed countries in Latin America. Countries served include Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Colombia, and Costa Rica. It also operates in Africa but has been selling out of African markets over the past couple years. Increasingly, it offers a converged package that may include fixed-line phone, broadband, and pay television in conjunction with wireless services.