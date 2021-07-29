 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 4:23am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cohen & Co (AMEX:COHN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $269.20 million.

• TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $29.00 million.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $297.50 million.

• Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $319.45 million.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $28.92 million.

• NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $8.47 million.

• Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $177.59 million.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $82.95 million.

• Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion.

• PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $87.08 million.

• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $270.10 million.

• New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $237.69 million.

• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $24.00 million.

• Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $48.74 million.

• Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $20.30 billion.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $30.84 million.

• Citizens (NYSE:CIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $406.40 million.

• PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $228.30 million.

• SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $116.43 million.

• Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $115.99 million.

• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $29.01 million.

• Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $684.04 million.

• Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $435.24 million.

• Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $10.16 billion.

• Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $660.59 million.

• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $304.81 million.

• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $58.76 million.

• Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $370.51 million.

• Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $107.81 million.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $294.17 million.

• MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $33.05 million.

• TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $40.61 billion.

• OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $456.35 million.

• Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class A Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $49.85 billion.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class B Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $64.75 billion.

• New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $669.38 million.

• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $292.89 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $496.42 million.

• Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $395.20 million.

• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.57 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $268.51 million.

• Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $302.46 million.

• Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $57.56 million.

• MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $152.10 million.

• M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $642.68 million.

• CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $160.00 million.

• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $386.79 million.

• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $529.37 million.

• NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $208.44 million.

• Masco (NYSE:MAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $563.73 million.

• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $315.47 million.

• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $254.97 million.

• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $633.01 million.

• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $220.58 million.

• Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $685.91 million.

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $176.24 million.

• Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $872.64 million.

• Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $851.36 million.

• Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $615.60 million.

• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $436.07 million.

• ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $261.05 million.

• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $272.00 million.

• Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $12.07 million.

• Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $122.20 million.

• Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $94.10 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $61.99 million.

• NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $141.89 million.

• Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $962.67 million.

• Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $665.63 million.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $130.18 million.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $567.26 million.

• Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $424.96 million.

• Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion.

• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $248.62 million.

• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $6.05 billion.

• PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.

• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• International Paper (NYSE:IP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.

• Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $18.13 billion.

• Southern (NYSE:SO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.

• Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $767.35 million.

• Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $659.34 million.

• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $959.20 million.

• Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $372.81 million.

• Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $215.19 million.

• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.13 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $242.56 million.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $319.86 million.

• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $257.43 million.

• Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $811.54 million.

• AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

• PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $654.83 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $546.21 million.

• argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.63 per share on revenue of $48.37 million.

• American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.48 million.

• T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.85 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Cemex (NYSE:CX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.

• Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.92 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $845.97 million.

• Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $845.89 million.

• Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $743.12 million.

• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $11.54 billion.

• Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $22.57 billion.

• ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.83 per share on revenue of $8.77 billion.

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

• Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $27.16 billion.

• Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.36 billion.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $13.54 billion.

• Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Southern (NYSE:SOLN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $493.30 million.

• Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Health Sciences (NASDAQ:HSAQ) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $150.43 million.

• Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $410.60 million.

• Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $120.24 million.

• Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.65 million.

• PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.82 per share on revenue of $110.50 million.

• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $796.07 million.

• Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $25.34 million.

• Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $350.00 thousand.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.

• Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $169.16 million.

• DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.85 million.

• Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $102.20 million.

• SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $154.53 million.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $70.41 million.

• Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $85.05 million.

• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.20 million.

• Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $350.00 million.

• MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $659.20 million.

• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $267.78 million.

• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $77.60 million.

• Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $120.45 million.

• CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $14.34 million.

• Evans Bancorp (AMEX:EVBN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $21.76 million.

• Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.

• Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $56.80 million.

• Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.77 million.

• Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $178.77 million.

• Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $36.02 million.

• trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $83.78 million.

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ashford (AMEX:AINC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $64.44 million.

• Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $70.27 million.

• Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $85.01 million.

• Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $667.24 million.

• WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSE:ELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $226.74 million.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.

• Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $6.30 billion.

• Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $46.51 million.

• Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $138.36 million.

• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $32.53 million.

• Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $40.77 million.

• The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $53.02 million.

• Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $843.43 million.

• Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $137.76 million.

• Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $26.68 million.

• OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $456.36 million.

• Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $174.13 million.

• Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $456.10 million.

• Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $71.97 million.

• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $89.60 million.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $52.11 million.

• Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $249.40 million.

• Edison (NYSE:EIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $648.82 million.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $435.67 million.

• Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $419.80 million.

• USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $168.10 million.

• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $112.47 million.

• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $309.70 million.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $83.97 million.

• Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $398.93 million.

• Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $272.20 million.

• Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $86.09 million.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $631.78 million.

• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $26.10 million.

• Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $399.25 million.

• Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $212.82 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.59 per share on revenue of $875.19 million.

• National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $323.89 million.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $380.75 million.

• Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $975.55 million.

• Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $299.26 million.

• Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $389.56 million.

• Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $235.74 million.

• SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $91.29 million.

• Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $355.03 million.

• Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $60.16 million.

• SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $599.60 million.

• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $395.02 million.

• Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $554.42 million.

• US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $239.21 million.

• CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.55 million.

• Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $855.56 million.

• Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $319.79 million.

• Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $278.79 million.

• Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $349.03 million.

• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $209.28 million.

• Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $90.53 million.

• Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $108.03 million.

• Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $201.63 million.

• DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $551.27 million.

• Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.59 million.

• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $160.21 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $37.97 million.

• Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $32.59 million.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $617.22 million.

• CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $190.78 million.

• Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $743.65 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.99 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $561.88 million.

• Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.

• Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $598.37 million.

• World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $251.95 million.

• Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $524.09 million.

• Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $296.32 million.

• Terex (NYSE:TEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $147.66 million.

• Chemours (NYSE:CC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.97 million.

• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $608.90 million.

• Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $400.74 million.

• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $774.81 million.

• Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $70.45 million.

• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $202.23 million.

• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $19.37 billion.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $431.81 million.

• BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $284.34 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $6.07 billion.

• Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $12.22 per share on revenue of $115.07 billion.

• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

