Marriott Vacations: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 5:04pm   Comments
Shares of Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 148.30% over the past year to $0.85, which were in line with the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $979,000,000 up by 103.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $920,230,000.

Guidance

Marriott Vacations Sees Q3 2021 Contract Sales $380M-$410M

Technicals

52-week high: $190.97

52-week low: $82.00

Price action over last quarter: down 10.25%

Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's major revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services.

 

