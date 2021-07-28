Recap: Ribbon Comms Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 183.33% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $211,210,000 rose by 0.34% year over year, which missed the estimate of $218,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected between $0.11 and $0.13.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $215,000,000 and $225,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/seenbemk

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.25

52-week low: $3.61

Price action over last quarter: down 2.09%

Company Description

Ribbon Communications Inc provides network solutions primarily to telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It enables service providers and enterprises to modernize their communications networks and provide secure real-time communications solutions to their customers and employees. Its solutions enable its customers with a secure way to connect and leverage multivendor, multiprotocol communications systems and applications across their networks and the cloud, around the world and in a rapidly changing ecosystem of IP-enabled devices such as smartphones and tablets.