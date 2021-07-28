Recap: Facebook Q2 Earnings

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.56% over the past year to $3.61, which beat the estimate of $3.02.

Revenue of $29,077,000,000 rose by 55.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,820,000,000.

Guidance

Facebook hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Facebook hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://lumen.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1448878&tp_key=6c820d0d7e

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $375.33

Company's 52-week low was at $229.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.52%

Company Profile

Facebook is the world's largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. On the video side, the firm is in the process of building a library of premium content and monetizing it via ads or subscription revenue. Facebook refers to this as Facebook Watch. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with 50% coming from the U.S. and Canada and 25% from Europe. With gross margins above 80%, Facebook operates at a 30%-plus margin.