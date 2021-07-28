Recap: Echo Global Logistics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 342.11% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $934,524,000 rose by 81.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $861,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Echo Global Logistics Sees Q3 2021 Revs $910M-$940M Vs $830.19M Est.; Raises FY21 Revenue Guidance To $3.45B-$3.55B Vs $3.29B Est

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.echo.com/

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.65

Company's 52-week low was at $24.43

Price action over last quarter: down 16.02%

Company Profile

Founded in 2005, Echo Global Logistics is an asset-light third-party logistics provider specializing in domestic truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage. It also offers intermodal and international air and ocean freight forwarding services, though to a lesser degree. Key strategic initiatives include gaining organic market share in the highly fragmented brokerage industry and supplementing its sales capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Echo completed its initial public offering in October 2009.