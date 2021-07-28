Recap: Echo Global Logistics Q2 Earnings
Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 342.11% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.59.
Revenue of $934,524,000 rose by 81.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $861,760,000.
Looking Ahead
Echo Global Logistics Sees Q3 2021 Revs $910M-$940M Vs $830.19M Est.; Raises FY21 Revenue Guidance To $3.45B-$3.55B Vs $3.29B Est
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 28, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.echo.com/
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $37.65
Company's 52-week low was at $24.43
Price action over last quarter: down 16.02%
Company Profile
Founded in 2005, Echo Global Logistics is an asset-light third-party logistics provider specializing in domestic truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage. It also offers intermodal and international air and ocean freight forwarding services, though to a lesser degree. Key strategic initiatives include gaining organic market share in the highly fragmented brokerage industry and supplementing its sales capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Echo completed its initial public offering in October 2009.
